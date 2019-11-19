BULLHEAD CITY — The Arizona Department of Water Resources will hold a hearing in Bullhead City today on the proposed transfer of fourth priority Colorado River water rights to an entity in central Arizona.
The hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. in the Bullhead City Council chamber. A second hearing today will take place at 4 p.m. at the Parker Public Library.
The town of Queen Creek, Arizona, has entered into a water rights agreement that, if approved by state and federal officials, would provide a long-term source of water to the central Arizona community. The town is seeking to acquire the fourth priority water rights assigned to GSC Farm, LLC for about 2,000 acre-feet of water currently allocated for use in La Paz County.
At Tuesday’s meeting of the Bullhead City Council, the council passed a resolution opposing the transfer,
“We believe we’re on the side of right,” said Councilman Mark Clark, who also is chairman of the Mohave County Water Authority.
On Monday, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors passed a similar resolution opposing the transfer. The County Supervisors Association of Arizona voted 12-3 to oppose the transfer — the three votes against the resolution coming from the supervisors from Maricopa, Pima and Pinal counties.
‘This is just the start,” City Manager Toby Cotter said of battles over water rights that seek to transfer Colorado River water to central Arizona.
Clark said such a transfer could have an impact on Bullhead City and the Tri-state, affecting the region’s growth potential with less water available.
Clark urged the public to make a strong showing at today’s meeting.
“We want people standing outside waiting to get in,” he said.
“It is critically important that citizens voice their opposition to yet another water raid by central Arizona,” said a news release. “We must protect the water of river communities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.