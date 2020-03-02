BULLHEAD CITY — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s office has scheduled a series of workshops for students and parents to discuss a variety of issues that put students at risk.
The student workshops will focus on e-cigarettes and vaping awareness. The adult presentation also will include human trafficking and internet safety and is open to the entire community.
Parents and interested residents from throughout the Tri-state may attend the free presentation from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Mohave High School auditorium. The presenter is Iyamide May, Brnovich’s community outreach and education coordinator.
“Vaping and e-cigarettes have become insidious health risks for students,” said Colorado River Union High School District Supt. Todd Flora. “Many parents and guardians don’t realize that their children are using flavored vapes or e-cigarettes that look like USB flash drives. And related health problems often show up more quickly than those from tobacco use which, by the way, is still illegal on our campuses.”
Flora noted that May’s public presentation is open to not just CRUHSD parents but any community member or snowbird, including those from Bullhead City, Foirt Mohave, Golden Shores/Topock, Laughlin, Mohave Valley, Needles or Oatman.
May also will meet with students from Mohave, River Valley and CRUHSD Academy high schools earlier the same day. The following day she’ll hold a professional development workshop for CRUHSD faculty and staff about suicide awareness and prevention. There is no cost to the school district.
Additional information is available at 928-758-3961, ext. 1418.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.