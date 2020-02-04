KINGMAN — A Superior Court judge granted several motions Monday, amending a Bullhead City murder suspect’s indictment.
Benjie Junior Nunez, 34, is charged with first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault and drive-by shooting.
Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe Jr. granted amendiment of Nunez’s indictment, changing the classification of the aggravated assault charges from a class 2 felony to a less serious class 3 felony.
Sipe also allowed allegations to the indictment including that all the charges are dangerous crimes, that Nunez had a 2006 felony conviction and aggravating factors including that he had an accomplice, used a deadly weapon, was lying in wait and that the crimes were heinous.
Nunez’s next hearing was set for April 6.
He is being held on a $1 million bond.
Nunez reportedly arranged to meet Kevin Castro Hurtado, 24, in the early morning hours of Nov. 17 for a fight at a parking lot of a Bullhead City store. The two reportedly had been involved in a fight several weeks before.
Arriving first, Hurtado was accompanied by his wife and two friends but left several minutes later. Nunez’s codefendant, Brent Ryan Sekel, also arrived at the parking lot in his own car.
Nunez, joined by his girlfriend and another passenger, Jonathan Arthur Wallace, followed the victims to the area of Marina Boulevard and Clearwater Drive.
A surveillance video showed Hurtado’s car driving through an intersection, followed by Sekel’s car. Nunez’s car was waiting at a side street. Sekel’s car slowed, allowing Nunez’s car to get behind Hurtado’s car at the intersection.
Several beeps from a car horn could be heard on the video, which prosecutors have said was a signal between Sekel and Nunez. The three cars drove out of sight of the camera. Several seconds later, five gunshots could be heard.
Wallace reportedly was sitting in the back seat of the car when Nunez’s car pulled alongside Hurtado’s car. Police still are searching for Wallace, 27, who is wanted for murder. Both suspects reportedly were armed.
Castro Hurtado was fatally shot while his wife suffered a bullet wound to her leg and was treated at a Bullhead City hospital.
Sekel, 23, is charged with first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault and drive-by shooting.
Anyone with information to Wallace’s whereabouts can contact the Bullhead City police at 928-763-1999. Mohave Silent Witness is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to his arrest.
