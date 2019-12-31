BULLHEAD CITY — A second, four-lane bridge linking Bullhead City and Laughlin over the Colorado River became more real as the year progressed.
City Manager Toby Cotter said Tuesday that the bridge “should be in place for the traveling public in 2022.”
Construction of the bridge is expected to take up to two years to complete which means the project would begin in 2020.
The bridge is planned to run over the river between Bullhead Parkway to a planned, 3-mile extension of Needles Highway. Entire cost for the project is estimated to be $56.3 million.
In December 2018, the plan lost the support of the Laughlin Town Advisory Board. Its members cited cost concerns as the reason for withdrawing consent. Three out of four members wanted money for the bridge to be reallocated to “other similar projects in Laughlin that will have a more beneficial and positive effect to provide services that will make life in Laughlin better for its residents.”
Some on the Nevada side of the river said the project would be of greater benefit to Arizonans than Nevadans.
But by November 2019, the Bullhead City Council approved an intergovernmental agreement with Clark County for construction of the bridge, then accepted a bid of a little more than $3.2 million from McCormick Construction Co. of Bullhead City to build the extension to connect with the new bridge.
In June 2019, the city council already had committed $4.5 million after Clark County’s portion of the project was estimated at $30 million with $21 million available. Bullhead City fulfilled a request by Clark County to come up with half of the $9 million shortfall for the bridge.
Cotter noted in May that the existing Laughlin bridge eventually won’t be sufficient to serve the traffic over it. A new bridge also would alleviate the growing level of congestion there, he said at the time.
“I think we should do this,” said Royanne Ortiz, also in May. “It’s thinking about the future. If there’s a failure on the bridge we’ll all be in deep doo-doo.”
Bullhead City’s share of the project cost is now $7.7 million. About $21 million in federal funds are earmarked for the bridge while the remainder will come from the the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada through its fuel revenue indexing capital improvement program.
Hopes have been raised — then dashed — in the past. For example, a plan about a decade ago would have had the bridge start on the Arizona side at Riverview Drive. It was rejected in 2010 because it was federally unlawful, in part because federal funds would have been used on a bridge that would have infringed on Rotary Park.
Colorado River Union High School District placed its $32 million Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse just off the extension of the Bullhead Parkway and north of the Mohave Crossroads shopping center. That facility opened earlier this year.
