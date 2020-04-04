Bullhead City, AZ (86442)

Today

Mostly sunny with gusty winds developing this afternoon. High 81F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 57F. S winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.