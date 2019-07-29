BULLHEAD CITY — Applications are being taken to fill the assistant director position at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport after the recent departure of Joey O’Rourke.
O’Rourke’s departure has left a void in the administrative staff which ADK Consulting & Executive Search is helping to fill. The airport is owned by Mohave County and operated by the Mohave County Airport Authority, a nonprofit corporation formed under Arizona law for the purpose of operating a public airport. As such, MCAA does not receive tax funds from municipal, county or state sources to operate the airport. All costs of operation, maintenance and capital improvement matching funds must be derived from revenue generated from airport commercial sources and grants.
Currently, the airport does not have regular commercial passenger service; it is, however, a frequent destination for charter flights as well as general aviation.
Even without regular commercial traffic, it is a busy airport hub and as such is in need of full staffing to keep its operations going smoothly. Earlier this month, MCAA applied for a U.S. Department of Transportation Small Community Air Service Development Grant to help in obtaining scheduled air service. Grant recipients are to be named at the end of September. MCAA has 17 employees, all non-union. The operational budget is about $2.5 million
Significant operators at the airport include:
- Signature Flight Support — the airport’s fixed base operator.
- TriState CareFlight — air ambulance service local headquarters.
- Sun Country Airlines — primary charter airline for two of Laughlin’s casinos, Riverside Resort and Harrah’s Laughlin
The assistant director’s role is to aid the director, Jeremy Keating, with oversight and management of all airport activity. The assistant director duties include acting as airport director in the director’s absence; development of policy and procedural directives for MCAA’s possible adoption; and to carry out the directives of the Airport Authority. The assistant director may represent the Airport Authority regarding compliance requirements of federal and state directives affecting airport operations and development, and helps administer airport capital improvements, of which there are many on the roster for LBI.
Among those this year are:
- Purchase 200 acres for future airport development.
- Starting an airport master plan update.
- Design the rehabilitation of terminal access road.
- Design of the west-side runway safety area and general aviation wash.
The airport’s website lists the requirements of “the ideal candidate for the position as having extensive knowledge of federal, state, county and municipal rules and regulations applicable to the operation of a Part 139 commercial service airport; extensive knowledge of airport maintenance requirements, to include necessary supplies, materials, and equipment; thorough knowledge of the principles and methods of airport business management; thorough knowledge of airport real estate management, to include leases and contracts; the ability to analyze and effectively report on operating conditions and problems, and to recommend or implement appropriate solutions; and the ability to plan, assign, and direct the activities of the airport staff.”
Rod Dinger of ADK is serving as project manager for the airport’s search. He can be reached by email at Rod@adkexecutivesearch.com.
