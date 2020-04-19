BULLHEAD CITY — Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport has received a $3.8 million lifeline as part of the CARES Act relief funding recently approved by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump.
Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar said Friday that more than $30 million in grants have been awarded to airports in the state’s Fourth Congressional District, including $3,810,569 to Laughlin/Bullhead Airport.
“Arizona is one of the fastest growing places in America and our airports are critical to our economic development and support thousands of jobs,” Gosar said in a statement Friday. “When I flew to D.C. to vote on the CARES Act, I knew the bill was far from perfect, but it would provide immediate relief to Arizona’s hard-working employees, families, small businesses, and it would provide certainty to our economic future.
“This is just one of the critical and necessary parts of the bill I supported. As we transition out of quarantine and back to a more normal life, it is critical we ensure Arizona’s airports remain operational and ready to serve our communities.”
Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport Director Jeremy Keating called the grant “absolutely crucial” in keeping the facility operating.
According to the Arizona Office of Tourism, IFP — the Federal Aviation Administration acronym for Laughlin/Bullhead International — had more than 200,000 emplanements annually in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, ranking it as the fourth busiest in the state, behind Phoenix Sky Harbor International, Tucson International and Phoenix-Mesa Gateway. Laughlin/Bullhead International reported more than 255,000 emplanements in 2019, acording to the Office of Tourism.
A considerable portion of the airport’s traffic is generated by Laughlin casino resorts, especially charter flight programs conducted by the Riverside and Harrah’s-Laughlin that make Laughlin/Bullhead Arizona’s busiest airport in terms of charter flights and passengers. Those flights ended earlier this year when Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak closed the state’s casinos to help stem the spread of COVID-19. Sisolak has not issued a date on when he will ease the casino restrictions.
Air traffic has decreased significantly across the U.S. in response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines on social distancing and avoiding crowds.
That has inflicted a hard economic hit on nearly all airports, Laughlin/Bullhead International included.
“We’ve had a significant drop in revenue, so the grant funds are absolutely crucial in keeping the airport open and functional,” Keating said. “The money will be used to help keep folks employed as well as keep the airport operating by paying for utilities and other operational costs.”
The airport is owned by Mohave County and operated by the Mohave County Aiport Authority.
Keating said Laughlin/Bullhead International’s portion of the appropriation was “figured on somewhat of a complicated calculation.”
That included a percentage based on the “number of emplanements the airport had during calendar year 2019 as a percentage of total 2018 emplanements for all commercial service airports” — in other words, how many passengers the airport served — as well as the airport’s debt service and ratio of unrestricted reserves devoted to debt service.
Phoenix-Mesa Gateway was recipient of more than $20 million. Yuma Marina Corps Air Station/Yuma International received $4 million with Prescott Regional Airport penciled to get a little more than $1 million, according to Gosar’s statement.
Kingman Airport, owned by the City of Kingman, received $69,000, the same total earmarked for city-owned Lake Havasu City Airport.
(1) comment
could you please detail for us how nearly four million dollars will be spent on this local aviation facility, when a few sentences after the figure is mentioned, the article gives no reason to believe that significant use of the airport by a flying public is anticipated? Phoenix I could try to understand. You can go direct or connect to more places than Lafayette (Louisiana) or Sioux Falls (Iowa), two of the more renown Laughlin Airport destinations.
