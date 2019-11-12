BULLHEAD CITY — Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport will host the 2019 EAA Young Eagles Day, offering free flights for youth between the ages of 8 and 17, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Flights will originate from Signature Flight Support, 2550 Laughlin View Drive, next to the airport main building.
“A free ride can be the first step to inspire a career in aviation, which is the mission of the Young Eagle program,” said Jeremy Keating, LBIA airport director. “Our goal this year is to take at least 100 youngsters on a flight.”
The free flights are made possible through the generosity of EAA member volunteers. The airport is looking for local businesses and organizations to sponsor a “Young Eagle.” To sponsor a Young Eagle, contact Shaun Kelly at 928-754-2134 or by email at Skelly@FlyIFP.com.
Since 1992, more than 2 million Young Eagles have enjoyed a flight through the program. Young Eagles have been registered in more than 90 different countries and have been flown by more than 43,000 volunteer pilots in the past 25 years.
Once registered as a Young Eagle, children will have other opportunities to participate in avaition-related programs and activities.
For more information about the Young Eagles program, go to the official website, www.YoungEagles.org.
For more information about the event at the Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport, call 928-754-2134.
