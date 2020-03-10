BULLHEAD CITY — Kellen Shireman has his heart in the clouds and his feet firmly on the ground.
“I’ve had a passion for aircraft as long as I can remember,” Shireman said.
As assistant airport director at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport, Shireman assists Airport Director Jeremy Keating in oversight and management of all airport activity, including upcoming grant projects to rehabilitate terminal access, airport road loop improvement and completion of the airport Master Plan update. Shireman began his tenure with the airport on Feb. 28.
“I’m looking forward to all the new experience I’m going to get,” Shireman said. “There is so much going on day to day here right now and I’m going to be in the middle of it. It’s exciting.”
Shireman has a strong airport operations background, most recently serving as airport operations supervisor II for Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport after beginning as airport operations supervisor I in 2012.
He also worked previously for San Jose International Airport and South Bend Regional Airport.
“Originally I wanted to be a pilot, but it wasn’t the right direction for me,” Shireman said. “I took a few airport management classes at Purdue (University) and found what I wanted to do.”
Shireman holds a bachelor’s degree in aviation management from Purdue University and is a certified member of the American Association of Airport Executives.
“I can’t wait to dive into the current and future projects at the airport and build relationships with the IFP team members and the Laughlin/Bullhead community,” Shireman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.