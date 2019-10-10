BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave County Airport Authority Board this week expressed concern about planned project by the an Arizona Department of Transportation that would add median to the center of Highway 95 from Aviation Way to Seventh Street.
The plan for a raised median would affect left-turn patterns to and from the highway, especially for vehicles traveling south seeking to patronize restaurants and retailers on the east side of the highway.
Airport officials have been trying to market a site near the highway and south of Home Depot for use by another business.
If the median hampers access to drivers approaching from the north who need to turn left to go into the retail area near that location, it likely will be harder to market the site, said Jeremy Keating, director of the Laughlin-Bullhead City International Airport.
The site remaining empty for an extended amount of time would affect the airport by not providing it an additional revenue source through leasing of the site. Not developing the site in a relatively timely fashion also would result in no tax revenue or added jobs for the community that would come from a new business there, Keating said.
While there isn’t a left-turn lane needed there now, one would be necessary to provide automobile access into the shopping area’s southern end.
“We want to make sure it isn’t blocked off,” Keating said.
Board members agreed that airport staff should contact ADOT and discuss the project, which is slated to begin in the fall of 2020, and would include new striping, fog coating, pavement markers and new signs as well as reconstruction of ADA pedestrian access facilities.
Residents are welcome to submit comments about the plan.
The submission deadline is Friday, Oct. 18.
Leslie Stafford of EcoPlan Associates is the contact person. Mail comments to Stafford at EcoPlan Associates Inc., 701 W. Southern Ave., Suite 203, Mesa, AZ, 85210.
Or email comments to
lstafford@ecoplanaz.com. The phone number is 480-733-6666, ext. 138.
Investing pays off
Directors heard about how the airport’s short-term investment portfolio is helping to add to the amount money held for near-future needs.
The airport started the portfolio this year and so far has received about $4,000 in investment revenue.
Holding this money in a savings account earned less than $1,000 in 2018, according to Director Joe Keunen.
Hastings sign
A slightly modified look for a sign to be displayed outside the airport’s main terminal building was approved recently.
It will let people know what building they are coming toward and acknowledge the efforts of long-time airport volunteer John R. Hastings, a former president of the airport board and long-time volunteer who died last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.