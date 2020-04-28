BULLHEAD CITY — A carjacking Tuesday morning in Needles came to a conclusion in Bullhead City later as Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Bullhead City police officers arrested the suspect without incident near the intersection of Mohave Drive and Highway 95.
According to information from the Bullhead City Police Department, Willie James Bell, 33, was taken into custody after he was pulled over by sheriff’s deputies. Deputies and Bullhead City police had swarmed to the area after receiving the report of a carjacking and theft of a silver Ford Explorer from Needles.
The victim said he had been fishing in the Colorado River near Needles when the man, later identified as Bell, approached him and demanded his vehicle.
Bell reportedly drove north on Highway 95, making it to Bullhead City before he was stopped. Witnesses said Bell was ordered out of the vehicle at gunpoint, surrounded by deputies, police and a sheriff’s office K-9 unit.
Shortly afterward, a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department patrol unit arrived with the victim, who identified Bell and the stolen vehicle.
Bell was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman. It was not reported if San Bernardino County had requested extradition.
It wasn’t clear if Bell was armed during the carjacking. No injuries were reported.
