KINGMAN — The last suspect involved in a string of armed robberies and kidnappings throughout Mohave County in 2017 and 2018 was sentenced to prison earlier this week.
Francis William Allison, 60, pleaded guilty to armed robbery and four counts of aggravated assault in three of his 10 criminal cases. He had been charged with 56 felony counts including armed robbery and kidnapping.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Rod Albright said in one case, Allison and his codefendant, Anthony Scott Axton, entered a Kingman store July 1, 2018, and ordered a cashier at gunpoint to fill up a bag with money.
In the second case, the armed suspects stole money and items from a Kingman store on Jan. 1, 2018. In the third case, the suspects stole about $150 from a Golden Valley store June 3, 2018.
Allison’s attorney, Dan Kaiser said his client was remorseful in the crime and wished he didn’t get involved with Axton.
Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert sentenced Allison to the stipulated 25 1/2 years in prison. Allison also must pay more than $20,800 in restitution.
Axton, 33, pleaded guilty in January to third-degree burglary and armed robbery. Twenty-five counts in six criminal cases were dismissed. Axton was sentenced to 13 years in prison, which runs concurrently as his 63-year prison sentence in a seventh case.
In his seventh case, Axton was convicted in October 2019 of two counts of attempted murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, aggravated robbery, three counts of aggravated assault and misconduct involving body armor.
The third codefendant, Preston Earl Milks, 27, pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated assault and was sentenced in July 2019 to 15 years in prison. He had been charged with 21 counts in five cases.
Wearing body armor, Axton and Allison robbed the Dollar General store in Kingman on July 1, 2018. As police officers arrived, Axton, armed with an AR-15 rifle exchanged gunfire with police officers.
Axton was injured in the shootout and treated at a Las Vegas hospital before returning to Mohave County in September 2018. Allison fled on foot before police officers arrived and was not involved in the gun battle with officers. He was arrested July 3, 2018 in Kingman.
Axton, Allison and Milks were involved in a string of robberies of residences, liquor stores, convenience stores and hardware stores in the Kingman and Golden Valley areas dating back to September 2017.
The suspects wore dark clothes, masks and body armor and were armed when they entered homes and businesses in search of cash and valuables. Zip ties were used to restrain homeowners and store employees.
