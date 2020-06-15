BULLHEAD CITY — Strong winds in October toppled a massive palm tree onto part of Bullhead City American Legion Post 87’s building. On Monday, about 50 people gathered outside the post to celebrate efforts by a community to replace what had been lost.
“Bullhead City is a shining star for supporting our veterans,” said Post 87 Adjutant Mark Crough. “This community cares about its veterans.”
The tree took out the part of the building that housed the post’s restrooms and some storage space. It also knocked out power to that portion of the building.
While the damage could have been much worse — the main portion of the post was unscathed — it still was significant, especially for an organization with a limited budget for repairs and improvements.
Fortunately, there were individuals and businesses in the community who stepped up.
“Working together ... for the betterment of our community,” said Medhi Azarmi, vice president of Fairway Constructors, Inc., one of more than a dozen companies that participated in the reconstruction of the building.
“Today, we celebrate you, the many donors,” said Bullhead City Mayor Tom Brady, a Post 87 member.
“God bless you all for your involvement in our community,” Brady said later, after representatives of the businesses were recognized and presented a plaque of appreciation.
Most donated their services so that the American Legion didn’t have to “break the budget” for repairs. All told, more than $100,000 was contributed, most coming through in-kind donations of services, manpower, engineering and design.
Not only are the new restrooms a big step up from the previous facilities at the post, but patrons no longer need to leave one building to go to another housing those facilities.
“These are the nicest bathrooms in town,” Brady said.
