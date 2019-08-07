KINGMAN — A Bullhead City woman remains charged in connection with the January 2018 murder of two people despite a confusing court session earlier this week.
Robin Denise Reid, 51, is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of kidnapping for her alleged role in the January 2018 kidnapping, torture and murders of Mona Carter, 51, and Daryl Ward, 22, both of Bullhead City.
On July 19, Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe Jr. remanded Reid’s case back to the grand jury. The judge gave the prosecutor 15 days to send Reid’s charges back to the grand jury. A hearing was held Tuesday with the judge dismissing the charges, ruling that the prosecutors failed to re-indict Reid’s case before a grand jury within the 15 days. Defense attorneys argued that the 15-day limit included weekends, and Sipe agreed the order didn’t specifically state that weekends didn’t count toward the limit.
Reid’s defense attorney, Ken Sheffield, of Flagstaff, said Wednesday that prosecutors filed an emergency motion to reconsider Sipe’s ruling after Tuesday’s hearing. Reid had an initial appearance later Tuesday in Bullhead City Justice Court.
Another hearing was held Wednesday morning to clarify what charges were dismissed. Sipe dismissed charges in a 2019 case but did not dismiss charges in the original 2018 case. Reid was indicted by a grand jury twice before, with the 2018 and 2019 cases being consolidated.
Reid’s next hearing was set for Aug. 19 in which a trial date is expected to be set, Sheffield said. Reid remained in county jail on a $5 million bond as of Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Reid’s remaining codefendant, Lamya Lynn Bencheqroun, 28, is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of abandonment of a dead body. Her murder trial is set to begin March 3.
Codefendants Lucas Wayne Shankles, 23, Jose Eduardo Vizcara, 29, and Francisco Javier Romero, Jr., 27, already have accepted plea agreements. Shankles was sentenced to 121/2 years in prison, Vizcara was sentenced to 24 years in prison and Romero was sentenced to life in prison without parole for 25 years.
On Jan. 10, 2018, the five defendants allegedly tortured Ward and Carter at a Bullhead City house, then drove them at gunpoint in an SUV into the desert off El Rodeo Road in Fort Mohave. Bencheqroun allegedly shot Ward, who tried to escape from the vehicle only to be shot several more times. Romero reportedly shot Carter.
