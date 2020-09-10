BULLHEAD CITY — Many fishermen in the Tri-state swear by anchovies when it comes to landing stripers.
And a few other species of fish as well.
“For the striped bass in our area, anchovies seem to work real well,” said Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City. “I am not saying that other baits aren’t going to work, such as mackerel, squid, shrimp and sardines. It’s just that anchovies have caught a lot of fish.”
Add Landen Vasquez to the list of anglers sold on the striper-luring virtues of anchovies.
Vasquez, age 9, caught a 21⁄2-pound, 191⁄2-inch striper by dangling the oft-maligned pizza topping in the water in the Big Bend area.
“He was out with his dad, Chris, on Ben Aleman’s boat,” Braun said. “Yes, it’s anchovies that was the bait of choice.”
Striper fishing remains productive, both in the river from Davis Dam to Needles and on Lake Mohave.
“I have been hearing that near the dam along the shores have been doing OK, but mostly in the evenings,” Braun said. “Seems to be a bit easier on our anglers and the watercraft traffic is slower. The mornings are also a good time except the water levels make the evenings a bit more productive.
“Up on Lake Mohave, the points near the dam and some of the coves above the power lines are producing a few stripers while the shelves and the shallows are giving up some largemouth bass and the smallies are running in the 3- to 5-pound range. I heard that trolling across the Telephone Cove opening was proucing a few stripers with anglers using an umbrella rig.”
Braun said stripers also are biting in the Topock Marsh area.
“I have gotten some word ... anglers are having some striper action near the opening of the marsh near the overpass while others have been landing a few largemouth bass using spinner baits in white and green.”
Trout should be entering the local mix soon, Braun said.
“I did get word that the Willow Beach hatchery is gearing up for our trout plant,” he said. “I will try to keep you all updated but so far it should be around the first Tuesday in October. There is plenty of time to get your trout rods in order. Anglers should check your line —go through your tackle box so you are ready for that special spinner and you bait anglers check your jar baits.”
If you are having any luck — or skill — catching fish in the area, let Braun know so he can share the news.
“We want to share that catch and story,” he said. “Mostly, thanks for all of your support.”
Braun may be reached at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd. in Bullhead City, or by calling 928-763-8550.
“Now, go catch a fish,” he said.
