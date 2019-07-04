BULLHEAD CITY — The smallmouth bass are biting at Lake Mohave.
“I have been hearing of some smallmouth action along the shelves with plastics in a pumpkin/cinnamon color or the dark blue with flakes,” said Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City. “The same type of plastics (work) for largemouth. Various crank baits have been producing a few, also.”
Anchovies are producing the best bites of stripers. And other fish, too.
“Near Davis Camp, Randy Young was fishing for stripers and landed a carp,” Braun said. “Yep, he was fishing from the shore and using anchovies.
“This is a favorite bait for our area and catches a lot of fish. The one side of using anchovies is you just can’t be sure what you will bring in. Anglers had a super chance of landing some of our striped bass. Then again, you might catch a catfish or, as we see, a carp ... even your rainbow trout have been known to be brought in by anchovies.”
Don Calvano didn’t use anchovies to get his trout limit from the Community Park shoreline. He used his fly rod.
“(Rainbow trout) like the cooler water so I would suggest an early morning excursion,” Braun said.
“This is an all-around super area for all types of recreation,” Braun said of the Community Park and its expanded beaches. “Our parks staff has done a lot for our community to be able to use this area.”
As for the stripers, Mike Andrews pulled in a 10.58-pounder in the Big Bend area. It measured 351⁄2 inches.
“This is a little light for a fish of this length,” Braun said.
If you have a fishing story — successful or otherwise — to share, contact Braun at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd., or call him at 928-763-8550.
