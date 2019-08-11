BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave County Board of Supervisors Chairman Hildy Angius is seeking re-election in 2020 to her District 2 seat representing Bullhead City, firmly believing that good stewardship of a booming economy will provide revenue and resources beneficial to citizens in her district and throughout Mohave County.
The recent groundbreaking for a $3 billion data storage center south of Kingman, she said, is the latest example that the future is bright and that economic development is thriving in northwest Arizona.
“I’ve been here 15 years and I’ve never seen it like this. Bullhead City, in particular, is booming,” she said. “I suspect that we will have more money in our coffers next year with so many businesses coming.”
Angius said she is proud of her record of opposing tax increases over the years and that there’s great promise for an actual reduction when the county adopts its next budget next summer.
“Next year will be the time to really discuss a tax decrease,” she said.
The District 2 supervisor said she believes she has done a good job during her first two terms in office and added that she wants to keep working for the people while capitalizing upon economic momentum and the network of contacts she has developed.
“One of the reasons that you vote for an incumbent or someone that’s served before is because we’ve already made the relationships. I have really good relationships with all the elected officials at the state level and at the federal level,” Angius said. “It sounds cliché, but they’ll pick up the phone when I call and that’s the first step to getting anything done.”
Angius said those connections were important as she led the charge to restore trout production at the fish hatchery at Willow Beach. She said the same contacts will prove beneficial as she and others continue efforts to tackle the wild burro problems affecting Bullhead City and other communities in Mohave County.
Angius said she has a good working relationship with Mayor Tom Brady and Bullhead City officials and that she’s very proud to have been instrumental in helping the community move forward with a 16-bed drug treatment center for women. She said she is passionate about fighting the opioid crisis and improving mental health treatment capacity throughout the county.
Angius said she believes county government has improved since she and other freshman supervisors imposed change when they took office during her first term.
“We cleaned house,” Angius said. “I think we have a much better administration here at the county than we did then. I think a lot of the dissension is gone. And I think a lot of the morale is better.”
