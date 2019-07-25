BULLHEAD CITY — Stripers are biting for the hardiest of anglers willing to brave the summer heat and occasional howling winds.
“Below Davis Dam, the casino area is doing OK with the Arizona side producing a little better in the morning,” said Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City.
The local youth fishing club went on an outing at Davis Camp and came away with a few stripers, mostly under the 1-pound range, while fishing from the shore.
“While practicing catch-and-release, there were a couple brought in to share,” Braun said. “They were using anchovies from the shore and, yes, a rainbow trout and a striper were landed.”
The youth group is mentored by Gary Regan. It’s open to all ages and all skill levels.
Proving anchovies an effective bait — for trout as well as stripers — were Ben Aleman and Cheyenne Mace, instructors at the Fort Mohave Martial Arts school. They landed a trout along with a nice collection of stripers.
“I have heard of other types of bait working, whether you are using squid, shrimp, sardines or mackerel. All tend to produce fish,” Braun said. “It’s just that anchovies has a track record for catching a lot of fish and it’s easy to get, so for the most part, it’s the anglers’ choice.”
Jake Anselmo eschewed the anchovies and used a hard bait lure to bring in a 14.18-pound striper from his boat at Rotary Park.
Braun said news remains slow from Lake Mohave.
“This should be changing soon,” he said. “Watch for striper action in and around the coves near the power lines. The striped bass usually are around the openings while the largemouth bass should be in the shallows and your smallmouth bass can be found along the shelves, usually near the dam.”
The catfish bite is slow at Topock Marsh — perhaps because the heat is keeping anglers away.
“I have been getting some word that the catfish are going after chicken livers in the marsh area,” Braun said. “I assume it’s our heat and wind that are keeping all waiting for nicer weather.”
If you are having any success on the lake, the river or the marsh — or anywhere else for that matter — get in touch with Braun to share the news. He may be reached at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd. in Bullhead City, or by phone at 928-763-8550.
