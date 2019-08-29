BULLHEAD CITY — Area anglers continue to beat the heat and enjoy the rewards of doing so.
“Despite our excessive heat, we are having some great fishing,” said Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City. “The striper bite remains pretty good here along the shores of the beautiful Colorado River below Davis Dam.”
Whether it’s getting to the water early in the day, later in the evening or even when the area is baking under triple-digit temperatures, fishermen are finding success.
“Local angler Joshua Enrico landed a nice stringer of line-sides, fishing from the shore using anchovies,” Braun said. “Randy Brown was using a glide swim bait and landed a 9.4-pound striper at about 30 inches. For this length, that is about right in weight. Randy was fishing from his dock in the upper Big Bend area.
“The casino area has been producing a few in the 1- to 3-pound range from both boat and shore with anchovies working well.”
At Topock Marsh, Dennis Baldwin and his constant sidekick, Jasper, went on an outing in Baldwin’s boat. They came back with a largemouth bass and a striper.
“Hewas using a spinner in the white color,” Braun said. “I have heard that the green spinner bait also works will in this area.”
At Lake Mohave, Braun reported, “There has been some smallmouth action along the shore line. I did hear of some striper activity up on Lake Mohave near the coves up from Katherine Landing. This is great news as the striper bite might start happening on the lake. It sure has been slow for a while.”
If you are having any success on area water, let Braun know so he can share the news.
“Let us know by stopping in to share the story and what is proving to work the best,” he said.
Braun can be reached at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd. in Bullhead City, or by calling 928-763-8550.
