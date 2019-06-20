BULLHEAD CITY — Stripers are still the best bet along the Colorado River.
“We are having some good shore and boat fishing here below Davis Dam,” said Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City. “Our local and visiting anglers are having the best success targeting the striped bass.
“For the most part, the stripers are ranging in size from 1 to 4 pounds.”
Anchovies are doing the most damage; no surprise there.
“There are other choices of bait anglers may try with may include shrimp, squid, mackerel, sardines or live bait,” Braun said. “These might work. I am sure they have.”
But there is solid evidence — nearly every week — of the effectiveness of anchovies.
“Our local angler Mike Merritt shows anchovies produce,” Braun said, noting that Merritt reeled in a bunch of fish from personal watercraft in the Big Bend area.
“These small boats make great fishing crafts and can be used for fishing excursions as they handle well and get the angler where they want to be to catch fish.”
Anchovies also were preferred by Tom Gallant and Jerry Tomlinson, who were drifting anchovies below Davis Dam, and by Ray Camargo, who was fishing on the Nevada side and also brought in a couple of nice stripers.
“Our trout bite has slowed a bunch,” Braun said. “We are still getting some stocking, but the first that are brought in now are mostly on the smaller side to combat our caddisfly issue. The rainbow trout are eating the larvae and the caddisfly.
“Also, it seems our warmer weather is having the trout seek cooler water and avoiding the sun.”
Braun said the bass — smallmouth and largemouth — are active on Lake Mohave but “the striper bite has yet to start.”
He said plastics and crankbaits are working on landing the traditional bass.
“Topock Marsh is producing some channel cats, mostly in the 2- to 4-pound range, with chicken livers working well,” Braun said.
If you are having some success, need some information about fishing or just want to talk about the one that got away (or better yet, didn’t), get in touch with Braun. He can be reached at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd. in Bullhead City, or by calling 928-763-8550.
