BULLHEAD CITY — The area’s youth fishing club is back in action.
“The fishing club is getting some anglers to where the fish are and they are having some luck,” said Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City. “It is being mentored by Gary Reagan and is open for all ages.”
A couple of younger anglers, brothers Ryan and Anthony Barry, landed a 1.94-pound striper using anchovies under Reagan’s tutelage from the shore in the Palo Verde Meadows area.
Another set of brothers — older ones who aren’t part of the youth fishing club — got a striper of stripers further down river. Danny and Dwayne Burrell had a 2.88-pounder in their catch.
And even further down-river, Jennifer Gonzalez caught some stripers near the Topock area.
“This time of year, we are getting a few of this size fish,” Braun said catches in the 1- to 4-pound range. “They seem to be schooling and you will get a few hits on your bait, then it stops.
“While you wait, they will be coming around in a bit. It could be 15 minutes or up to one hour. The stripers are doing this pattern in various spots.
“I have heard that the casino area is producing a few. Even some rainbow trout in the casino area are proving to be quite the acrobats with some nice aerial displays. These hold-over trout are putting up a great fight.”
Braun said Topock Marsh is producing some catfish.
“Chicken livers and anchovies are working well,” he said.
And on Lake Mohave, the coves near the power lines are beginning to show “some signs of striper activity,” he said.
“The evening has been working the best,” he added.
If you are having any success, or just want to talk about fishing, get in touch with Braun at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd. in Bullhead City, or call him at 928-763-8550.
“I hope this (information) helps for now,” Braun said. “See you in soon... Now go catch a fish.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.