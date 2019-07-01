KINGMAN — The Kingman animal shelter formerly operated under contract with the Western Arizona Humane Society has transitioned to Mohave County management.
The switchover occurred Monday as the agency’s contract with the county expired with the start of the new fiscal year.
The county retained Nicole Mangiameli, who will manage the operation as animal care supervisor. She said all 13 employees who worked for WAHS will have the opportunity to keep their jobs under the county regime.
“I have a large laundry list of new things to do, along with new protocols and I’m loving every minute,” Mangiameli said. She said public concerns that quality of animal care will decline and kill rates will rise are unfounded.
“They want me to do as many adoptions if not more, move a lot of animals and save a lot of animals,” Mangiameli said. She said the commitment to saving animals is enhanced by the county partnership with Low Cost Spay and Neuter and Dr. Taylor Williams.
