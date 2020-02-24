BULLHEAD CITY — Lynn Kannianen, president of the Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter, said that normally the shelter gets 200 to 300 animals a month.
Recently, the facility in Kingman received 60 animals in one day.
“We got thrown into a loop,” said Kannianen. “Sixty animals in one day is a lot of animals.”
Kannianen said that the shelter received 49 dogs and 11 cats.
“We got about 12 puppies and three other litters of puppies and we got two German shepherd puppies that we are working with to make sure they are adoption ready,” said Kannianen.
Kannianen said that the shelter is looking for donations such as food for the animals. Monetary donations would be better.
“We get the animals spayed and neutered as well get their parvo test and make sure they are up to date with all their vaccines and all that is pricey,” said Kannianen.
Probably the best way to help the animals is for them to go to a loving and caring home which is what the Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter will try to accomplish on Feb. 28 and 29.
“We will be at the Bullhead City PetSmart for the adoption weekend,” said Kannianen.
There is a fee to adopt a pet during the adoption weekend: $125 to adopt a dog/puppy and $65 to adopt a cat.
“We spay and neuter them as well as microchip them, make sure that their vaccines are up to date and they come with a free vet visit up in Kingman,” said Kannianen. “For cats, if they are over 13 weeks they have their rabies vaccinations and they are also spayed/neutered but they’re not microchipped.”
The PetSmart Adoption Weekends runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 28 and 29.
