GOLDEN VALLEY — Horses and dogs have been seized and a Golden Valley woman has been arrested in an animal neglect case that remains under investigation.
It was reported that one horse was dead as the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office responded Wednesday afternoon to a request for an animal welfare check at a residence in the 5600 block of Lead Street.
Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said a deputy spotted the dead horse and 10 living ones upon arrival.
“Three of the horses were noted to be in a severe state of malnutrition, with the remaining horses being in various states of emaciation,” Mortensen said. “Also noted on scene were food and water buckets that were empty.”
The caretaker of the horses, Angela Shubert, 51, was not present Wednesday. She was arrested on Thursday, when deputies returned to the property.
Shubert was booked into jail on 11 felony counts of animal cruelty.
“The ten horses were seized and removed from the property by a local horse rescue, Caring Hearts for Horses, and the horses will be seen by a veterinarian and continue to be monitored,” Mortensen said. “Three dogs were also removed from the property.”
Mortensen said anyone wanting to donate for the care of the horses should call or visit the Stockton Hill Feed and & Pet store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.