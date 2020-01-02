BULLHEAD CITY — Calling all cancer survivors: We Care Cancer Support Inc. presents the annual Colorado River Relay For Life Cancer Survivor Dinner, planned for March 13.
Unlike past years where survivors and their guests simply showed up, this year organizers are asking people to make a reservation for the free dinner.
“We don’t usually ask people to sign up before hand, but for 2020, we are,” said Karen Morris, We Care Cancer Support volunteer, and one of the dinner organizers. “The reason we’re doing this is because this year we’re doing a catered dinner, offering three different entrees, and we need to know so everyone is served the meal they requested.”
Registrations are being taken now, and will be accepted no later than Feb. 25.
The free dinner will be prepared by Chef Alex Mayo and will be served in the Anderson Auto Group Field House Banquet Room.
“Once survivors have completed treatment we seem to forget about them and the amount of courage it takes to overcome this tremendous obstacle, so we want to make them feel special,” Morris said. “That’s why we’re having this dinner sponsored by TriState Pain Institute.”
The guest speaker is Dr. Benjamin Venger.
Survivors and a guest can choose from mozzarella chicken Florentine served atop a bed of risotto with vegetable spring medley; apple chutney stuffed pork loin served atop roasted garlic mashed potatoes and vegetable spring medley; or vegetarian lasagna with vegetable spring medley. Each meal includes salad, rolls, dessert and beverages.
The dinner is for adults only and by invitation. By participating in the Relay For Life, March 13-14, survivors and a guest receive an invitation, which is attached to the Relay For Life registration form.
Complete the form and mail it to Colorado River Relay For Life, P.O. Box 20844, Bullhead City, AZ, 86439.
For more information about Relay For Life, or the dinner, contact Karen, 928-201-2327.
