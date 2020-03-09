BULLHEAD CITY — The 25th annual Carrie Edgmon Bicycle Safety Rodeo will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 21, in the parking lot of the Bullhead City Walmart store.
The event is sponsored by the Bullhead City police and fire departments, WalMart and Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.
A safety course will be set up for children to ride and put their safety skills and knowledge to the test while under the supervision of Bullhead City police and fire personnel.
Children will learn the rules of the road from Bullhead City police officers. Children are encouraged to bring their own bikes to receive free bicycle registration, although loaner bikes will be available for riding the safety course. If a registered bike is ever lost or stolen, the police department will know who to return it to if it is recovered.
Participants also may receive a free bicycle inspection and tune-up, performed by the Community Emergency Response Team. Bicycle parts for the tune ups are donated by the Morning Kiwanis Club.
Thanks to WARMC, the first 125 kids will receive a free helmet.
Bullhead City firefighters and other volunteers will make sure the helmets are fitted securely and buckled correctly.
All participants can enter a drawing to win one of the 12 new bicycles. Two bikes were donated by Walmart and 10 by the BHHS Legacy Foundation.
The Bike Safety Rodeo is open to the public at no cost.
For more information contact, the Bullhead City Police Department at 928-763-9200 or the Bullhead City Fire Department at 928-758-3971.
