A first-grader in Ava Smith’s class at Desert Valley Elementary School holds a book he received and looks at an art project he made for his loved ones at an event for families in Smith’s class she calls “Milk and Cookies Night.” For the children, the refreshments already were a pleasant memory early on in the evening. Smith explains what’s expected of her students — and their parents — during the evening while the children get to do a craft as well as pick up books and donated school supplies after enjoying the snack for which the event is named.