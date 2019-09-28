BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City edition of Saturday’s Conquer Chiari Walk Across America raised money for research and treatment of a little-known condition.
More importantly, local organizer Bebe Fletcher said, it raised awareness.
“For me, this is all about awareness,” said Fletcher, one of about a dozen Tri-state Chiari Warriors, people impacted by Chiari malformation. “Awareness is the most important thing.”
Chiari malformation is a condition in which brain tissue extends into the spinal canal. While uncommon, it affects about 300,000 people in the United States and is present in about 1 in 1,000 berths.
Chiari malformation affects people of all ages in all races and ethnic backgrounds. It can cause a wide set of symptoms, from severe headaches and neck pain to balance issues, weakness in the legs and arms and respiratory problems. It also can cause numbness and tingling in the extremities, poor motor skills, curvature of the spine and other physical obstacles.
Symptoms can develop at any age, but people usually are diagnosed as children or as adults in their late 20s or early 30s, according to ConquerChiari.org.
Fletcher was diagnosed with the neurological disorder several years ago. In her attempts to learn more about it — and find out what was being done to aid research and treatment — she found a support event in Las Vegas.
“I Googled it,” she said. “We knew there had to be something (supporting Chiari research) around here somewhere. I found an event in Las Vegas. We went up to it a couple of times ... and decided we should be doing something here.”
Fletcher, with the help of friends and family, brought the first walk to Bullhead City as part of a nationwide Conquer Chiari Walk Across America initiative. Conquer Chiari is the largest private funding source of Chiari research. Saturday’s run/walk was the fifth held in Bullhead City.
“We do this every September — that’s Chiari Awareness month,” Fletcher said.
Sponsors of Saturday’s run/walk at Rotary Park were Findlay Chevrolet, Debbie’s Dispensary, Thirty-One — Gina Hogencamp, All-State — Kimberly Collins, Farmers Insurance — Heidi Smith, Ace Hardware, GNC and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers & Trainmen.
Local festivities began early Saturday morning with a 5-kilometer run through and around Don Sullivan Memorial Park in the southern edge of Rotary Park, followed by a more leisurely paced walk on the same course. More than 50 people turned out, some to participate in either the walk or run, others to lend moral support to participants and some simply contributing to the cause.
“We had a good turnout,” Fletcher said, “but it was down a little from last year.”
She noted there were a number of other events competing for participants.
Still, it was termed a success.
“Absolutely,” Fletcher said. “This brings awareness here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.