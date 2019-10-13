BULLHEAD CITY — Bravo the Bull has a new home and a new makeover.
The bronze bovine statue, acquired by the city for $2,500 from Jenner’s Furniture when the local stores closed last year, occupies a spot about 500 feet south of Poki the Tortoise, which is in front of the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce building.
Like Poki, Bravo quickly has become a park attraction as dozens of cars pull in daily so locals and visitors can pose for a photo.
Students from the Academy of Building Industries recently added finishing touches to the sculpture. Coy O’Kelley and his AOBI welding students added steel braces to the base of the bull to optimize balance and security.
“Bravo is the perfect addition to Community Park,” said Dave Heath, Bullhead City Parks & Recreation superintendent. “We are happy to have him where he is, and although climbing on and riding the statue is prohibited, we wanted to make sure he could withstand the wind, heat and outdoor elements. So, I was thrilled that the students from AOBI were able to help.”
Assisting O’Kelley, AOBI’s vocation director, were students Hayley Brown, Braidyn Johnson, Jacob Tennyson and Isaiah Crook. AOBI graduate and City of Bullhead City parks maintenance worker Toby Donathan also assisted on the project.
“We’re very thankful Mr. O’Kelley and the students were able to give us some help on this project,” Heath said. “They are an asset to our community and those kids definitely have promising futures ahead of them.”
Anybody wishing to visit Bravo the Bull in Community Park is encouraged to drop by any day. The park has no fees for entry and is open every day from 4:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.