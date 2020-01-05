BULLHEAD CITY — The 19th Annual Black Mountain Art show is coming back to Bullhead City Feb. 25-29.
The River Valley Artists Guild is accepting applications for the annual art outing that brings in some of the best area artists for a four-day “artstravaganza” that accepts 14 mediums of art. They include acrylic/oil painting, pastel painting, watercolor painting, alternative painting, ceramics, jewelry (beadwork, fire to metal, handmade, and wire work), digital fine art (no film), photography (color and monochrome), assemblage/construction, drawing, fiber art/textiles, glasswork, mixed media and collage and sculpture.
All fees are due by Feb. 7. Make checks or money order payable to River Valley Artists Guild, Inc. Registration forms can be picked up at The Arizona Artists Gallery at 4345 Highway 95 in Fort Mohave. They also can be downloaded off the Guild’s website at www.rivervalleyartistguild.com.
This year’s show will be hosted at Mohave Community College in building 600 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. all four days, with an artists reception and awards presentation at 5 p.m. Feb. 28. “Ribbons will be given out to the winners but there will be no cash prizes,” said Georgia Craig, RVAG president, adding “Although the Best of Show for second and third place will win a one-year membership into the Guild.”
