BULLHEAD CITY — Today is Tri-State Youth Internships & Leadership Day in Bullhead City.
Mayor Tom Brady made the proclamation during the Bullhead City Council meeting on Feb. 18.
The program, from June 1 to July 15, will offer paid internship positions in a variety of professions including automotive, business administration, construction, culinary and information technology as well as medical, dental and mental health care services.
The long-term goal is to create a skilled worker base composed of young residents with solid character and leadership qualities, said two of its principals on Monday.
Dr. Waheed Zehri, founder and CEO of the nonprofit group that oversees the internship program, said the goal this year is to provide paid internships for up to 80 students ages 16-25.
The success of the program so far has left Zehri feeling an abundance of gratitude toward those who have helped the program move into its second six-week summer of employing area youths.
“I want to thank the community,” Zehri said.
He singled out those business owners providing summer work for youths who will be in the program, members of the group’s board, other volunteers and his employer, Western Arizona Regional Medical Center, where he is chief of staff.
Most of the students would come from the Tri-state. That would include Bullhead City, Laughlin, Needles, Fort Mohave and Mohave Valley.
Expansion into Kingman and Lake Havasu City has resulted in the program offering up to 10 internships in each of those cities to high school and college students.
That would bring the total number of internships the group wants to offer up to 80 internships.
Gina Covert, career and technical education director for the Colorado River Union High School District, has been visiting groups of students to introduce them to the program.
Covert also is vice president of the group’s board.
The program is seeking more mentors to employ and offer guidance to interns in the program. For instance, there is a need for a mentor representing a business that specializes in auto body and collision repairs. A veterinarian also is needed to provide mentorship within the program, Covert said.
Interns are provided with instruction about what’s required to succeed in the workplace, such as being punctual and presentable.
Zehri, Covert and others involved with the group — including its board members — also stress that it’s an opportunity for youths who participate to develop leadership skills.
“Even though they are young, they can be someone to look up to,” Zehri said.
The hope is that in the future, some of them might become community leaders or community representatives at the state or national level, he emphasized.
Students can sign up for this year’s program through March 31.
For details, see a counselor at any area high school campus or go to www.tsyil.org, where there is a downloadable application.
Along with area high school counselors and administrators, counselors at Mohave Community College and Palo Verde Community College can be consulted about the internship program application.
Demand for the program has increased significantly since it was introduced last year. CRUHSD added a short-term summer employee to oversee the higher number of students involved with internships because of the number of those in Tri-State’s program.
Employers who aren’t able to take on a paid intern can help the program in other ways, including donations of time or money.
Or both.
Zehri also is available to answer questions. Call 928-234-3422.
Most of the job placements are done by committees whose members review the applications and match interns with work locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.