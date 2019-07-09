First responders advise people to create a basic supply kit to use in an emergency, such as an earthquake, fire, flood or evacuations. Setting aside some basics supplies can keep one from not becoming thirsty, hungry and ease some discomfort. It might even prove to save lives.
Here’s a list of recommended items complied by the Bullhead City Fire Department:
w Water
w Food
w Flashlight and Batteries
w First aid kit
w Whistle to signal for help
w Manual can opener
w Cell phone with charger
w Prescription medications
w Non-perishable food
w Blanket
Visit www.ready.gov or Mohave County Office of Emergency Management www.mohavecounty.us for details.
