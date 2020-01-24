BULLHEAD CITY — As the weather warms up, so does the fishing along the Colorado River.
That’s the word from Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City.
“With our weather getting a bit warmer, anglers are taking advantage of it and making some great catches,” Braun said.
Fishermen are having success with both stripers and rainbow trout but still a bit slow for other species.
“Justin Hemphill and 5-year-old Nolan came in to show Hemphill’s recent striper catch,” Braun said, referencing an 11-pound striper that measured 331⁄4 inches.
“He was using anchovies fishing off a dock just below the Community Park area,” he said. “We are getting some of our larger striper in, although you will have to work a little to find what they are biting on.
“The striper bite along the Colorado River below Davis Dam is spotty with some big fish being landed.”
Trout fishing remains solid, especially following stockings.
“Our rainbow trout stocking is going well with anglers having some great success,” Braun said. “Victor Barnett was fishing at Rotary Park, using a yellow-colored jig to land his rainbows.”
Braun got the photo of Barnett and his five-trout limit, noting that the angler was doing “a little clowning around as he enjoyed the moment.”
Braun noted that the trout fishing changes a bit from time to time, based on the stocking schedule.
“For you trout anglers, it’s Community Park or Rotary Park to find and catch your limit, which is five per angler,” Braun said. “Usually, about a couple of days after the trout plant, you will have to move up or down the river to find that spot where the trout are holding up.
“I am hearing all sorts of spinners and various trout jigs in a brown or green color are producing well. Along with that, you can’t go wrong with night crawlers.”
Braun issued a little advice for fishermen practicing catch-and-release with the trout — or other species, for that matter.
“Try to smash the barb (on the hook) so as not to damage the fish,” he ssaid. “The trout are not real hardy and you will need to take care when retrieving your hook. The slime on them is a protectant, which needs to stay on the fish as best you can.”
Lake Mohave and Topock Marsh remain somewhat slow — at least news from those areas remains slow, although some anglers may be having unreported success.
“Up on Lake Mohave, it is remaining a tad slow,” Brown repeated. “This should change as our water is starting to warm up the water some.
“No word from the marsh area as of yet, but I suspect some of our channel catfish and a few largemouth bass are just waiting for you in that area.”
If you have news to report, or just want to talk about fishing, contact Braun at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd. in Bullhead City, or give him a call at 928-763-8550.
“Hope this helps some for now,” he said. “Thanks for all of your support. We look forward to seeing you in to share that catch and story. Now, go catch a fish.”
