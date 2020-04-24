BULLHEAD CITY — Rusty Braun says the striper bite is giving mixed results along the Colorado River.
Those who are doing well are doing really well. And those who aren’t report having little to no success. It seems to be a bite built on opportunity; timing, presentation and patience all are key components of success.
“The stripers are being taken from shore or boat up and down the river,” said Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City. “Our Community Park area has a great shore line and without the usual water traffic, it’s a really great fishing spot with a lot of opportunity to land some nice catches.”
One such catch was logged by local angler Willard Ashburn. He caught a 4.08-pound, 233⁄4-inch fish.
“He was using a Pencil Popper he had just purchased from us,” Braun said.
The nearby casino area also is a productive location, Braun said.
“I am getting reports that the casino area on the Arizona side is also doing well and producing a few stripers” similar to Ashburn’s. “This size is what most are landing with anchovies working very well.”
Gene Tafoya fished from the shore in the Palo Verde area and, using anchovies, caught a 3.94-pound, 241⁄2-inch striper.
A bit up-river, Gary Regan was fishing in his boat and used anchovies to catch a 7.10-pound, 303⁄8-inch fish.
“We are getting a great run of fish and now is a good time to get out and enjoy the openness of our parks,” Braun said. “We have space and even if not fishing, check out the activity we have going on. Our area has extra space for all to enjoy during this time.”
Braun noted that fishing isn’t the only part of nature worth watching.
“The Colorado River is giving us some great outdoor time. Our deserts are alive this time of year with foliage and wildlife,” he said. “Plants are in bloom and baby birds and reptiles are out and about.”
Back to the fishing, Braun noted that some species are in spawn, making them a little tougher to catch. But trout fishing could pick up a bit, thanks to another stocking from the Willow Beach National Fish Hatchery, he said.
“These trout are on the small side, about 6 inches or so,” he said. “These fish are to assist in the caddisfly issue. The smaller trout seem to feed very aggressively on the caddisfly.
“A big thanks to the federal agency in helping us with this problem. The hatchery will only be able to provide this relief to about the end of the month. We hope the city will step in and continue to use this effective weapon in combatting the caddisfly issue.”
If you’re having some success, let Braun know about it. He can be reached at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd., or give him a call at 928-763-8550.
“Now go catch a fish,” Braun said.
