BULLHEAD CITY — In some Mohave Valley circles, impatience and questions are rising along with outdoor temperatures and coronavirus cases.
Reports of Arizona hospitalizations and deaths attributed to COVID-19 are testing the composure and fortitude of Arizonans.
Rudy Olvera, Mohave High School varsity football coach, said that health concerns are significant for schools and athletics to go about their business.
“Transparency is the key to moving forward, with no hidden agendas or political stances. We need to move in the safest way possible,” said Olvera, who is married and has a 5-year-old daughter. “I will comply with the orders put in place, as long as we get the ‘whole truth’ when it comes to public knowledge about the pandemic.”
At River Valley High, Billy Fregozo asserted that everyone is proceeding with a personal “To each his own” mentality.
“I don’t want to stay home,” said the Dust Devils’ varsity baseball coach. “I want to be outside, I want to go to restaurants and stores.”
Fregozo’s players have found ways to work out, take batting practice and include cardio exercises in swimming pools, while RVHS mentors remain mindful about coronavirus protocols.
“Keeping kids motivated and engaged in sports they love is important to their ability to grow as positive individuals,” added Fregozo. “Keeping us bottled up inside our homes can be rough on our mentality.”
One of his comrades on campus, Jonathan Clark, contended that every teacher prefers teaching in person and working with youths.
“That’s not cliche, it’s our calling,” said Clark, a ubiquitous presence at RVHS, where he serves as varsity football coach, track and field coach, and assistant basketball coach.
He took an empathetic perspective, placing himself in the shoes of district officials and parents.
“I appreciate our board’s efforts, but I don’t envy their position at all. Any decision they make will have a negative impact on someone,” Clark said. “My concern is not for me, my wife or three children — we will be fine. It’s more for the kid who has cardboard boxes for windows or struggles to get three good meals per day.”
Ultimately, he said, he is ready to go back to school. “Soon as the doors open, I will be inside.”
Shane Pollack, who mentors Bullhead City Firebirds football players, echoed Clark’s sentiments toward less-fortunate kids.
“Some have great life situations but more don’t. For years, we let students know they could count on us, and now their lives have been put into chaos,” said Pollack.
The pandemic, he pointed out, calls for a rudimentary approach of mutual respect and common-sense measures.
“We take reasonable risk and precaution in everything we do. As parents, we don’t take unnecessary risks, but we also want to stay active and healthy. Being indoors isolated and stressed-out can wreak havoc on your immune system, and having a healthy body to fight possible infection seems to be overlooked,” Pollack said.
He suggested that governmental directives wouldn’t be necessary if personal responsibility ruled the day. Added Pollack: “I don’t know why we all need someone to tell us to be cautious or clean. Be considerate of other people and the situations they are in.”
Back at MHS, varsity girls soccer coach Alexandria Boisclair spoke of her T-birds joining forces with their counterparts at Lake Havasu High and Lee Williams to assemble traveling clubs. They collaborated with coaches Kelly Burgess and Chris Selby to build stronger programs for all three schools.
But that effort was put on hold because of concerns about COVID-19. As with many teams throughout the Tri-state, Boisclair’s has limited options.
“Most schools in our division (4A) play year-round, so it’s difficult to compete when you play only three to four months,” she said. “It’s difficult to feel hopeful in uncertain times, and especially difficult to remain a beacon of light for young women who just want to play soccer! My heart goes out to seniors and team captains like Skyler Foster and Julia Camacho, who work hard year-round.”
Boisclair pointed out that she has encouraged the Lady Thunderbirds to stay self-motivated and use online programs to facilitate their skills and health.
“I’m not sure how next season will look as we navigate through this,” she added, “but I guarantee that Mohave girls soccer will persevere and look to help one another and the community whenever possible.”
Basketball coach and BHC assistant fire chief Scott Neal has two teenaged sons: Zach, a recent graduate of Mohave Accelerated Learning Center, and Josh, who’s entering his junior year.
Neal has considered both sides of the debate about lockdowns, masks, summer activities and when schools ought to open.
“Coaching high school and summer athletics in these trying times is a lose/lose proposition for area coaches,” said Neal, who oversees the Amateur Athletic Union’s Colorado River Voltage U16 squad. “A national health crisis is stripping away opportunities for self-improvement in athletics.”
Although debates are being made on both sides, he asserted, the reality is that countless children have been stagnant and losing gains they may have realized while active. “The risk aversion versus liberty dichotomy puts everyone under the gun to act in accordance with mandates from all levels of government. We anticipate the necessary data is coming soon to determine what the right moves are for kids this fall.”
Until then, students ostensibly have little choice but to wait around — and they are getting restless.
Said Neal: “How much of an impact this will have on the outgoing seniors during this school year remains to be seen. My hope is that this year’s senior class is not put through what last year’s class endured.”
