BULLHEAD CITY — Tri-State Sanctity of Life, a regional organization out of Fort Mohave dedicated to a pro-life stance with respect for life “from conception to natural death,” held its first Step up for Life walk Saturday in Rotary Park.
About 50 people showed up for the event that also brought in Bikers For Christ and members of The Way Christian Church from Fort Mohave.
Tri-State Sanctity of Life Treasurer Michele Tennyson said that the organization is planning to make the walk an annual event. She was joined by TSSOL Director Roy Hagemeyer, who was overseeing and participating in the event. There were 14 members of the group on hand doing everything from registering people for the walk to accepting donations of baby care products in four large boxes set up for collection of child care goods. Young children played with the many bright red balloons placed around the pavilion and there was a stage area set up for a giveaway to take place after the walk.
Around a dozen Bikers For Christ showed up on their Harleys for the event in their leathers and colors to show support for the organization.
Hagemeyer, Tennyson and the two other founding members of the organization Pat and Steve Colborn are planiing a benefit dinner Jan. 21 at the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce building with guest speaker Gianna Jessen, a saline abortion survivor. The significance of that date goes back to 1984 when then President Ronald Reagan issued a presidential proclamation designating Jan. 22, 1984 as National Sanctity of Human Life Day, noting that it was the 11th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, in which the Supreme Court issued a ruling that guaranteed women access to abortion.
