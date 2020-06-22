BULLHEAD CITY — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has determined that occasional commercial use of Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse “does not necessarily disqualify” the Colorado River Union High School District from a full exemption of property tax.
The ruling earlier this month, forwarded to Mohave County Attorney Matt Smith, addressed whether “occasional commercial use” equated to the facility being “used or held for profit,” a status that could disqualify the fieldhouse from the property tax exemption pursuant to Arizona Revised Statutes.
The decision’s summary answer did add, “although more than occasional commercial use could constitute being ‘used or held for profit.’ ” It did not address the threshold separating “occasional” and “more than occasional” commercial use.
The summary also noted that no ruling was based on the building’s use for educational purposes — the $32 million fieldhouse, built through a voter-approved bond issue, is home to a number of district athletic contests and has been used for other district events — because that was not part of the question Brnovich was asked to address.
According to documents provided by the attorney general’s office, the Arizona Constitution “permits, but does not require, the Legislature to exempt from taxation the property of ‘educational, charitable and religious associations or institutions not used or held for profit.’ ”
The question arose because the fieldhouse has been rented by third-party tenants for occasional use to conduct sporting events, concerts, meetings, trade shows, fundraising events and other activities.
“In analyzing whether commercial use of a school-owned facility constitutes being ‘used or held for profit,’ thereby
disqualifying the facility from full property tax exemption ... it is important to note that school districts are authorized under A.R.S. 15-1105 to lease school property for consideration to ‘any person, group or organization for any lawful purpose, including recreational, educational, political, economic, artistic, moral, scientific, social, religious or other civic or governmental purpose in the interest of the community.’
“In doing so, a school district must ‘charge a reasonable use fee for the lease of the school property,’ which is defined as ‘an amount that is at least equal to the school district’s cost for utilities, services, supplies or personnel that the school provides to the lessee pursuant to the terms of the lease.’ ”
Money from such leases, according to statute, must be used in the civic center school fund of the respective school district.
“Those funds may be expended for civic center school purposes,” and “A school district may also use the proceeds from the lease of school property for, among other things, the payment of any outstanding bond indebtedness of the school district,” the analysis read.
The analysis mentioned but did not rule on whether leases by schools to “certain for-profit entities” were lawful under state law. It also stated that the district “may permit the uncompensated use of school property by any school related group ... or by any organization whose membership is open to the public and whose activities promote the educational function of the district.”
“These opinions and the applicable statutes relating to the leasing of school property, together with the statutes governing the use of proceeds from such leases, suggest that it is possible for school districts to lease school property to commercial uses while still satisfying the ‘not used or held for profit’ requirement in A.R.S. 42-11104(A).”
CRUHSD Supt. Todd Flora declined to comment on the ruling.
