BULLHEAD CITY — Win Holden, who spent 18 years as publisher of the popular Arizona Highways magazine, visited Bullhead City recently as guest speaker for a program at the local branch of the Mohave County Library.
Holden, who retired in 2018 at the age of 70, gave a presentation titled, “On the Road Since 1925: The Colorful History of Arizona Highways.” He told how a brochure produced by the Arizona Highway Department evolved into one of the most respected and revered publications in the world.
Arizona Highways reaches all 50 states and more than 100 countries. Its journey has been anything but uneventful. With a publishing model not dependent on advertising, the magazine has had to unearth new sources of revenue to sustain its operations. The magazine has beaten the odds and is thriving in a competitive environment that has seen a number of national publications fall by the wayside.
That brochure by the Arizona Highway Department — now known as the Arizona Department of Transportation — was a 10-page pamphlet designed to promote “the development of good roads throughout the state.” Publication of the pamphlet ended on Dec. 30, 1922, after nine issues. The publication was relaunched on April 15, 1925, as a regular magazine.
In addition to the engineering articles, cartoons and travelogues were included in the early issues. Over the next two decades, the magazine reduced, and then stopped, inclusion of the road engineering articles and dedicated itself to the present format of travel tales, historical stories and humor about the state of Arizona (including stories about Arizona’s contribution to the history of the Old West), always enhanced by now-legendary photography.
The transition began largely under the watch of Raymond Carlson, who began as editor in 1938 and served until 1971; under his leadership, the magazine stopped accepting advertisements and developed the editorial tone and style for which it is best known to the present day.
Arizona Highways has been well known for documenting the Native American people of Arizona and the Southwest, especially the Navajo, the Hopi and Apache; this includes stories and photos of life on the reservations, and centuries-old Native ceremonies such as the “sunrise dance” of the Apache.
Future U.S. Sen. Barry Goldwater first became known in the late 1930s for his photographs of Native American life in Arizona, as well as other scenic landscapes such as the Grand Canyon, published in the pages of Arizona Highways.
From time to time, special issues would be devoted to major places of interest in Arizona, such as the Phoenix and Tucson areas and the Grand Canyon. In select issues, destinations in the Southwest outside of Arizona have been featured, including Bryce Canyon National Park in southern Utah. Several issues also have been devoted exclusively to Mexico, documenting places of historical interest and natural beauty accessible to Arizonans via a relatively short drive south of the border.
Photographer Ansel Adams was a contributor to the magazine as was artist Ettore “Ted” DeGrazia.
Today, Arizona Highways’ monthly circulation surpasses 200,000 copies, with readers in 50 U.S. states and in two-thirds of the world’s countries. Although known primarily for its magazine, Arizona Highways also publishes books, calendars and other Arizona-related products. Arizona Highways TV, which showcases many of the Arizona locations covered in the magazine, began production in 2004.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.