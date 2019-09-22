BULLHEAD CITY — Amateur and professional photographers alike are encouraged to participate in the Arizona Highways magazine photo contest.
The magazine has been produced by the Arizona Department of Transportation since the 1920s.
ADOT said this is the 12th year that Arizona Highways is inviting amateur and professional photographers in the photography contest. Submissions are due by Dec. 15.
ADOT said that photos will be judged in two categories: landscape and macro (close-up photography). All photos must be made in Arizona. It said that entries will be judged on composition, framing, lighting and overall wow factor.
Jeff Kida, photo editor for Arizona Highways, is the judge for the contest; according to Arizona Highways, he is an accomplished photographer who has contributed to Time, The Los Angeles Times and The New York Times.
There are prizes for the top three photos chosen by ADOT, with first prize being an in-state photo workshop valued at $2,500; second and third place winners will receive prize packages from Tempe Camera valued at $500 and $250, respectively. Additionally, the winners’ images will be featured in the September 2020 issue of Arizona Highways.
Arizona Highways said that a separate contest featuring wildlife photography will be launched n 2020.
For more information, to enter a photo or to see last year’s winners, go to ArizonaHighways.com and select “photo contest” below the photography dropdown in the top navigation options.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.