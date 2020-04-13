PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's Motor Vehicle Division will shut down for several days in order to upgrade to a new computer system.
The state Department of Transportation announced Monday that the shutdown is scheduled to occur Friday at 5 p.m. and last till April 21. For that period, there will be no services available including driver's license and car registration renewals.
The agency said this also will affect authorized third-party service providers and ServiceArizona.com.
According to transportation officials, the timing of the disruption to service is in part because the coronavirus pandemic already has resulted in fewer visits to MVD offices. Also, officials wanted to avoid doing the upgrade near typical renewal deadlines.
A new computer system introduction has been in the planning stages for nearly five years. State transportation officials said the current system has some elements that no longer are sustainable.
