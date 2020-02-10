BULLHEAD CITY — The Arizona Rangers were created in 1901 to help bring bank robbers, train robbers, murderers and other criminals to justice in the Arizona Territory.
Four of the original Territorial Rangers, along with some of their friends, established the modern-day Arizona Rangers as a volunteer civilian auxiliary with a mission to support and assist law enforcement throughout the state.
Some of the places that have Arizona Ranger companies are Phoenix, Peoria, Yuma, Agua Fria, Tucson, Douglas, Show Low and Mohave County.
“Mohave Company has 13 sworn rangers and one associate ranger and a new probationary ranger being sworn in at our next meeting (today),” said MSgt. Ross Baxter.
The primary mission of the modern-day Arizona Rangers, which was established Nov. 22, 1957, is to render aid when called upon by any federal, state, county or local law enforcement authority. Assistance within the capabilities of the Arizona Rangers may be performed only under the direction and supervision of a sworn law enforcement agency.
Their secondary mission includes:
- Provide support to youth organizations and activities that contribute to the development of youth in matters of good morals and good citizenship;
- Support any activity which, in the judgment of the voting membership of the corporation, is deemed to be of benefit to, or in the best interest of, the nation, the state of Arizona, the local community, or the Arizona Rangers;
- Engage in activities that tend to keep alive the traditions of the Old West, with particular emphasis on Arizona.
“Kingman is Mohave County’s headquarters, but our members reside as far away as Seligman and even a member living in Wickenburg,” said Baxter. “We have one member in Bullhead City and would like more from there as well as the Lake Havasu City area.”
The Arizona Rangers are an unpaid, non-commissioned civilian auxiliary that is available for the purpose of assisting and supporting law enforcement in the state. The Arizona Rangers do not possess any law enforcement or investigative powers that are not provided or established in law for all citizens of this state. Law enforcement support and assistance services are provided on the request of, and under the direction, control and supervision of, established law enforcement officials or officers.
For more information about the Arizona Rangers Mohave Company, contact Baxter at 928-530-9111 or by email at rbaxter@azrangers.us.
The Arizona Rangers meet the second Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. in the Del E. Webb Wellness Center at Kingman Regional Medical Center.
