BULLHEAD CITY — Monsoon season is on the way and the Bullhead City Fire Department is reminding residents to be prepared for the season and its occasional rapidly changing weather patterns.
According to the National Weather Service, the word monsoon comes from the Arabic word “mausim,” which translates to season. Arizona’s monsoon season officially begins on June 15, bringing with it the daily potential for high winds, lightning and heavy bursts of rain. These storms can be very powerful, tossing debris around, downing trees and power lines and causing flash flooding. The Bullhead City Fire Department would like to remind residents to have a plan in place before these storms arrive. Surprisingly more deaths occur each year due to flooding than from any other thunderstorm-related hazard. Knowing what to do in an emergency is key to staying safe.
The department advises the following precautions and preparations:
Have extra supplies, including a fully charged cell phone, drinking water, and an emergency kit in case you experience an extended highway closure.
When in doubt, wait it out.
If you see a dust storm or heavy rain ahead, safety officials urge drivers to exit and wait for the storm to move through the area. If you pull off the road, get as far to the right as possible. Turn off the car and headlights, and set the parking brake. Keep your foot off the brake pedal — other drivers may think you’re a car in motion.
Never drive into a flooded roadway or around barricades.
Water is a powerful force that should not be underestimated, and the depth is very easy to misjudge. The road itself may be damaged underneath. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize flood dangers. It only takes about 1 or 2 feet of water to float most vehicles.
When a severe thunderstorm warning has been issued, outdoor activities should be postponed; this is your best way to avoid being caught in a dangerous situation.
More information on how to prepare for severe weather can be found at www.ready.gov or www.azdot.gov.
