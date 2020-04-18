PHOENIX — In an incredible show of generosity and selflessness at a time of unthinkable challenges, nearly 39,000 Arizonans donated a record-shattering $6,095,007 to 913 nonprofit organizations participating in the seventh annual Arizona Gives Day 2020 on April 7.
The final numbers reported Friday for this year’s event — organized by the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits and Arizona Grantmakers Forum and presented by FirstBank — include $150,757 from the Nonprofit Emergency Relief Fund, prize pool distributions of more than $193,500 and offline donations that came in after the 24-hour online fundraiser had ended.
Last year, the event raised what was then a record of $3.6 million. In addition to this year’s financial support, 2,225 volunteers pledged 81,862 hours to nonprofit organizations of every size in communities throughout Arizona.
“Here we are, more than 10 days after the event officially ended, and we are still stunned by the astonishing response to Arizona Gives Day when hundreds of thousands of people in our state are not working because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits CEO Kristen Merrifield. “To say we are grateful on behalf of the nonprofits across Arizona doesn’t even begin to express how we feel about the people of our state.”
Arizona Gives Day prize-pool winners will be announced soon, and donations can be made to the Nonprofit Emergency Relief Fund through the end of April.
Donations to nonprofit organizations can be made all year through the Arizona Gives Day website at www.azgives.org.
