BULLHEAD CITY — It’s the start of a new year, friends and family have enjoyed each other’s company, and New Year’s resolutions have been set.
The start of a new year also means that there are only nine months left for Arizonans to obtain their Arizona Travel ID.
The Arizona Department of Transportation said that the Arizona Travel ID is the credential that complies with the federal REAL ID Act of 2005. It is available as both a driver license and identification card.
The deadline to receive one’s Arizona Travel ID is Oct. 1.
According to the United States Department of Homeland Security, not only must all states be using Real-ID compliant licenses or IDs by the deadline date, but individuals also must have visited their state’s driver’s licensing agency and obtained a REAL ID-compliant card. People without a REAL-ID complaint card will need an acceptable alternative form of ID, such as a U.S. passport, if they wish to fly on commercial aircraft or access federal facilities.
The DHS said that as of Sept. 5, 2019, 50 states and territories are fully compliant with REAL ID requirements and all states are on track to begin issuing compliant licenses and IDs by the Oct.1, 2020 deadline.
Step 1 to obtain an Arizona Travel ID is to complete a Travel ID application; Step 2, schedule an appointment at an MVD office or go anytime to an authorized third party driver license office (most are open on Saturdays); Step 3, bring a birth certificate or U.S. passport (to establish legal pretense), Social Security Card or W-2 form (to confirm Social Security information) and proof of residency (two documents with your current address, such as a bank statement or utility bills).
Once at the Motor Vehicle Department or third party office, check-in and get your photo taken, review your identification documents (bring your originals) and your application with a service representative, and pay $25 for Travel ID which is valid for eight years in most cases. Watch your mail and allow up to two weeks for Travel ID delivery.
The DHS said that the Transportation Security Administration does not require children under 18 years old to provide identification when traveling with a companion within the United States. However, the companion will need acceptable identification.
To learn more about the REAL ID-compliant cards go to https://azdot.gov/motor-vehicles/driver-services/arizona-travel-id or https://dhs.gov/real-id-frequently-asked-questions .
