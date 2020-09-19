BULLHEAD CITY — Arizona Sen. Martha McSally knows her vote could be key in the confirmation of the next Supreme Court justice, regardless of when that vote takes place.
But with McSally locked in a tight race to decide who fills the final two years of a term to which she was appointed by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, timing could mean everything.
Under Arizona law, the winner of the Nov. 3 special election could be sworn into office as early as Nov. 30; others elected to federal office in November won’t take office until January.
That means that the Senate seat currently held by the Republican McSally could wind up in the hands of the Democrats before the end of the year if Mark Kelly wins. With Republicans holding a 53-member majority in the Senate, the loss of one seat means that it would take only three defections to stop a vote on the next Supreme Court justice to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday at the age of 87.
President Donald Trump wants a vote to take place “without delay” after saying Saturday that he hopes to announce a nomination in the next week. The election is 45 days away.
“We won and we have an obligation as the winners to pick who we want. That’s not the next president,” Trump told reporters as he left the White House. “Hopefully I’ll be the next president. But, we’re here now, right now, we’re here, and we have an obligation to the voters, all of the people, the millions of people that put us here in the form of a victory, we have an obligation to them, to all of those voters.”
In addition to his comments at the White House, Trump tweeted to his millions of followers, “We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices. We have this obligation, without delay.”
The tweet also was included in a campaign email seeking donations Saturday afternoon.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he will push for a vote, although he did not say whether it would be before or after the election.
Democrats immediately denounced McConnell’s move as hypocritical, pointing out that he refused to call hearings for President Barack Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland, 237 days before the 2016 election, following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in February of that year. The 2020 election is 46 days away.
The average number of days to confirm a justice, according to the Congressional Research Service, is 69, which would be after the election. But some Republicans quickly noted that Ginsburg was confirmed in just 42 days.
McSally agreed with Trump and McConnell that the current senators should vote for Trump’s nominee.
“This U.S. Senate should vote on President Trump’s next nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court,” the Republican former fighter pilot said on Twitter on Friday.
She also praised Ginsburg as someone who “broke barriers for all women.”
After saying “our prayers are with Justice Ginsburg’s family,” McSally said the Senate must move forward approving her replacement. During a campaign stop in Bullhead City, she said there was a stark difference between Garland’s nomination by Obama in 2016 and Trump’s upcoming nomination four years later: Republicans currently hold both the White House and a majority of the Senate.
“This is different,” she told a group of supporters at a meet-and-greet at That Dam Diner in Bullhead City. “This is when we have a Republican president and a Republican Senate.”
But, she said, there was no guarantee that a vote would be held before the election, adding more importance to her race with Kelly to keep the office in Republican hands.
“We need to hold onto this seat,” she said.
While Supreme Court vacancies, nominations and appointments grab the most attention, all federal judiciary nominations are made by the executive branch and must be approved by the Senate.
“We’re transforming the judiciary,” McSally said, noting the number of federal judicial appointments made by Trump. “You need a Republican Senate to confirm these judges.”
Not all Republican senators are pushing for a quick nomination and vote.
“In fairness to the American people, who will either be reelecting the president or selecting a new one, the decision on a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court should be made by the president who is elected on Nov. 3,” Sen. Susan Collins, of Maine, said.
In her statement, Collins talked about acting “fairly and consistently — no matter which party is in power.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report
