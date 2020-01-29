SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A knife-wielding man fatally shot by police outside a Scottsdale hospital had a rifle when he went there to locate his ex-girlfriend, police said Wednesday.
A security guard wrestled the rifle away from Joshua Greenleaf, 27, outside HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center before three police officers responded to an emergency call Tuesday night. One of the officers fatally shot Greenleaf when he approached them with a knife in hand, police said.
“Investigators have learned that Greenleaf was involved in a domestic violence relationship with his ex-girlfriend, and he had made suicidal comments,” Sgt. Ben Hoster, a Police Department spokesman, said in an emailed statement.
After being shot by the officer, Greenleaf was taken inside the hospital and later pronounced dead, police said.
No officers were injured.
Hoster told reporters that the guard who took way the rifle “saved a lot of lives and he’s a true hero.”
The hospital said in a statement that the security guard involved in the incident didn’t want his identity released.
“Our entire security team is trained and well prepared for situations like this and we are grateful for the actions taken to keep the situation isolated,” the statement added.
The Police Department said the officer who fired did so because he felt the knife-wielding man was a threat to himself and the other officers, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.