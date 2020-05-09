BULLHEAD CITY — An arrest has been made in California in connection with a drive-by shooting in Bullhead City that injured two men.
Jesse Enrique Orozco, 30, was arrested Friday at his Los Angeles home on a warrant issued by the Bullhead City Police Department. He was booked on suspicion of attempted murder and other charges. As of Friday, he was in custody in the Los Angeles Police Department’s 77th Jail Division, awaiting extradition to Arizona.
Orozco is accused of being involved in a drive-by shooting around 7:30 p.m. May 3 in the 1900 block of Colorado Boulevard in Bullhead City. According to a police report from that incident, the investigation began after two men, brothers age 39 and 45, drove to the Bullhead City Fire Station on Hancock Road with gunshot wounds. They initially were taken by ambulance to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center in Bullhead City, then transferred to a Las Vegas hospital, where they were treated for their injuries and released.
A search warrant was served at the Colorado Boulevard residence where the shooting occurred and investigators found several shell casings. The house had been struck multiple times.
No motive has been made public, according to Bullhead City Police Department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt. No other injuries were reported.
The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 928-763-1999. Callers should reference case 20-02548.
