BULLHEAD CITY — Four people were arrested Tuesday in a drug bust in Bullhead City.
The Mohave Area General Narcotic Enforcement Team executed a search warrant at a residence in the 2400 block of McCormick Boulvard.
Arrested were:
- John Emerson Wagner Jr., 38, on suspicion of misconduct involving a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Dara Sue Tristan, 40, on suspicion of misconduct involving a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Anthony Nieves Vargas, 32, on suspicion of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia and two outstanding warrants.
- Chelsea May Sanchez, 27, for two outstanding warrants.
All four were booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman.
According to law enforcement reports, a baggie of heroin was found in Vargas’ room during the search of the residence.
No additional information was available Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.