BULLHEAD CITY — It was a busy weekend for the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Colorado River Station Marine Enforcement Unit.
During the Labor Day Marine Enforcement Operation, Aug. 30 through Sept. 2, the two agencies issued nearly 100 citations, issued more than 370 warnings and made 14 arrests for operating under the influence.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, patrols from MCSO at Lake Havasu City and on the lower Colorado River contacted 331 boats, arrested two people for operating under the influence, issued warnings to 267 and issued citations to 18 others.
The agency performed 25 boater assists for various reasons. There were six medical assists — all treated by River Medical paramedics before being taken to local hospitals — and three non-injury crashes and two boat fires.
A number of boats in the Lake Havasu City area were damaged by weekend monsoon storms; those incidents were investigated separatey.
The San Bernardino County’s Colorado River Station, based in Needles, made 12 arrests for boating under the influence in its patrols from the California/Nevada state line to the Riverside County line. The agency also patrolled Big Bear Lake and Lake Arrowhead over the weekend.
The Colorado River Station issued 90 citations for boating law violations and issued 105 verbal warnings, according to a report filed by the River Station.
There was one boat accident, resulting in at least one injury, and one boat fire over the weekend in waters patrolled by SBCSD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.