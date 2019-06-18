KINGMAN — There was little discussion at a Friday hearing where a Lake Havasu City woman was given a four-year prison term for torching an RV in Desert Hills.
The punishment was prescribed in a plea agreement convicting Vanessa Byrd, 42, of arson of an occupied structure.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said Byrd was spotted with a five-gallon gas can while running from a burning RV in the 3500 block of London Bridge Road in June 2017. The agency said Byrd had been trespassing on the property before she set the RV on fire.
Byrd had been placed on probation just three months before the RV incident for setting a residential structure fire that caused $10,000 in damage. No one was injured in either arson incident.
Attorneys have said that Byrd suffers some mental health issues, but that the disorders don’t constitute a defense from prosecution. Her attorney, Sandra Carr, said Byrd’s mental health state has improved drastically during her nearly two-year jail stay because of consistent counseling and medication treatment.
